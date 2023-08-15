Imperial County Board of Supervisors appoint David Lantzer as County Fire Chief

Fire Chief Lantzer shares he is honored and excited to return to the Imperial Valley

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Board of Supervisors appointed David Lantzer as the Imperial County Fire Chief/Office of Emergency Services (OES) Coordinator.

The Board of Supervisors appointed Lantzer in a unanimous vote on Tuesday, August 8 and his appointment began on Monday, August 14 but the badge-pinning ceremony was held Tuesday, August 15.

Chief Lantzer has over 25 years of experience and will be responsible for overseeing all operations of the Imperial County Fire Department/OES.

He will lead approximately 100 employees representing the County Fire/OES in its initiatives and mission to enhance the quality of life, environment, and safety of the community, according to the press release.

"Mr. Lantzer started his career in Imperial Valley and went on to larger organizations outside of the county. Fortunately, at this time, he is returning home to play a role in the public safety of our citizens and we welcome him to the County Fire Family," stated Chairman of the Board and District 4 Supervisor Ryan E. Kelley.

Chief Lantzer started his fire service career in 1990 with the City of Calexico.

He served in roles such as Fire Chief of the cities of Holtville, Hermosa Beach, and Murrieta, successively, and as a Partner of Lincoln Public Safety Management.

Fire Chief Lantzer shared, “I’m honored and excited to be returning to the Imperial Valley, where I started my fire service career in 1987. As Imperial County Fire Chief, I look forward to working together with our partners to provide the services our communities desire and deserve.”

The press release mentioned Chief Lantzer holds an Associate of Science degree in Fire Technology, a Bachelor’s of Science Vocational Arts degree, and Master’s Degree in Public Administration.

Chief Lantzer is also a licensed California State Marshal Master Instructor and holds other job-related certifications.