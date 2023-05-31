Skip to Content
Imperial County

IVC names Maintenance and Operations Manager

Imperial Valley College
By
today at 11:44 AM
Published 12:31 PM

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial Valley College (IVC) has named Manuel Sanchez as the Maintenance and Operations Manager.

According to IVC, Sanchez previously worked for the campus as a water treatment specialist for 10 years and was a part-time water treatment instructor for 15 years.

Javier Luna, IVC's Director of Facilities, will be working alongside Sanchez, according to IVC.

“He has always exudes professionalism, fairness, and is detail-oriented,” said Luna. “I see positive changes in our horizon within this department, and how we support Imperial Valley College.”

“I am a product of IVC and I look forward to becoming an intrinsic part of IVC’s Maintenance and Operations to continue to be the No.1 college for many years to come,” Sanchez spoke.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content