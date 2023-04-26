Skip to Content
Imperial County
today at 10:37 AM
Imperial County DA hosted National Crime Victims’ Rights Week luncheon

Imperial County District Attorney's Office

IMPERIAL COUNTY (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County District Attorney's Office hosted a luncheon for National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

In a press release, the luncheon occurred on Monday, April 24, and members of community organizations and law enforcement attended to show their support to victims of crime and their families.

District Attorney George Marquez presented the first "Recognition of Resilience" plaque to the crime victims.

Photo Credit: Imperial County District Attorney's Office

The family of Daniel Hernandez, a Brawley man who was murdered in 2018, was there to accept the award for their resiliency for the loss of their loved one, according to the press release.

If you want to learn more about this further, then read the press release below.

English-Spanish-Press-Release-National-Crime-Victims-Rights-WeekDownload
Dillon Fuhrman

