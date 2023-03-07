NAF El Centro to host air show this weekend

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Naval Air Facility El Centro (NAFEC) will host the 52nd Annual Air Show at their base, and they are inviting the Imperial Valley to come visit.

The air show will start on Saturday, and the gates will be open at 8:30am. Plus, the general admission and parking is free.

The event will feature a classic car show, a naturalization ceremony for their uniformed members, a mariachi band, a U.S. Navy rock band, "The Destroyers," and the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration team. In addition, there will be flying acts by the U.S. Air Force and commemorative warbirds.

“We have redesigned the layout of the Air Show to give our guests a more robust and entertaining venue,” said Marc Willis, the Air Show Director.

“From the entrance to the airfield to where you will see the action, the event was re-imagined to create more viewing opportunities and enhance the ability to interact with the statics and performers,” added Willis.

Additionally, there will be a meet and greet with the Blue Angels at the Imperial County Fair. This will occur on Thursday at 7:00pm; the Blue Angels and the NAFEC Air Show staff will introduce the 2023 team.

To learn more about this, visit the air show's website here, or visit the base's Facebook page here. You can also read the press release below.