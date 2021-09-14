Calexico doctor’s office raided by FBI

Imperial County

Second raid by feds for Dr. Tien Vo

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Federal agents raided a Calexico doctor's office for a second time Tuesday.

Dr. Tien Vo confirms the FBI did serve a search warrant at this office, and seized a number of documents. He didn't specify what sorts of paperwork was taken. The doctor says his attorney is working to learn more about the raid. He says the office closed briefly to accommodate agents, but resumed business as usual before the end of the day.

KYMA.com also reached out to the FBI to see if agents would share details on its investigation, but investigators have yet to respond to our request for comment.

This is the second time federal agents have raided Dr. Vo's office. In October of 2020, agents from Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and The U.S. Food and Drug Administration served a search warrant on Dr. Vo. Neither agency revealed any details on the outcome of that investigation.

Dr. Vo is best known for spearheading COVID-19 testing in the early days of the pandemic, and later providing vaccines to hundreds of patients. He and his wife have also provided meals to the needy as part of their clinic's ongoing community outreach program.