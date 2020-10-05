Federal agents serve search warrant at El Centro doctor’s office

News

Dr. Tien Vo best known for spearheading coronavirus testing in Imperial County

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Vo Medical Center in El Centro shut down for most of the day after Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), executed a search warrant at the doctor's office.

Approximately 15 HSI investigators raided the office around 9:00 Monday. morning.

For about five hours they turned patients away as they searched and seized evidence from the medical center.

It's unclear what they are investigating. HSI could not comment on the ongoing investigation.

Several of Dr. Tien Vo's patients expressed concerned for him. They all say he is an amazing person and an excellent doctor.

“I love my doctor, and any investigation that’s going on, he’s a true and honest doctor and I don’t believe he would do anything improper," said Karen, an Imperial Resident.

“It surprised me because Dr. Vo is a very professional person, and I don’t think he would do anything that’s not correct. I have a lot of faith in him, he is a responsible person," said Sophia Gomez from Calexico.

Dr. Tien Vo, and his wife Venus, who is also a doctor, run Vo Medical Center. Both have been instrumental in treating COVID-19 patients in Imperial County. They were one of the first clinics to provide coronavirus testing to the community.

The Vos also started a meal program called "Meals to Heal." With the help of volunteers, they delivered meals to COVID-19 patients 7 days a week.

We did reach out to Vo Medical Center for comment, but are still waiting to hear back.

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel is gathering more details on this situation.