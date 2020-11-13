Brawley Cattle Call underway

Imperial County

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel gives us a preview of the Imperial Valley tradition

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Rodeo is one day away from showtime.

The Brawley Cattle Call Rodeo Committee is hard at work preparing for the event that will be live-streamed this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kicking off the 64th annual Brawley rodeo will be the El Centro Sector Border Patrol and a team of eight mustangs.

Friday morning our camera crew got a little sneak peek of the presentation of colors that will be presented by border patrol.







Due to COVID-19 restrictions special performances the rodeo would normally have, won't be happening this year.

The presentation of colors by border patrol will be a special treat for viewers.

Despite the rodeo being live-streamed the rodeo committee says all their normal sponsors came through with support.

The rodeo committee says it's something that was unexpected and a true testament to the gracious community of Imperial County.

“It wouldn't happen anywhere else except Brawley and the Imperial Valley," said Larry Allen, Rodeo Committee member.

Regardless of the rodeo not being a public event, the rodeo committee says hotels are booked and local businesses are booming with the 200 plus competitors who traveled from across the country to compete in the rodeo, one of the only rodeos in California this year.

“IVC did a study a few years ago. They said the actual impact of all the chamber events, the presentations, and everything was close to $30 million dollars for that 10 day period," said Allen.

The revenue generated by the rodeo this year won't be as impactful as previous years, but Allen hopes local businesses see a boost of cashflow during these trying times.

The event will be live-streamed for people to enjoy at home starting Saturday at 1:00 p.m. on Cowboy Channel Plus.