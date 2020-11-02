Nearly 40% of Imperial County voters have cast their ballot

Imperial County

CBS 13's Alexandra Rangel tells you what to expect at the polls come Election Day

EL CENTRO, Calif.(KYMA, KECY) - It was a busy, but exciting morning at the Imperial County Registrar of Voters Monday.

Polls opened at 7:00 a.m. with many voters ready to cast their ballot.

We spoke to several first-time voters who said this election is too important to not vote.

Juan Jose Fuentes, El Centro resident and first time voter.

"I feel very privilege to be voting," said Fuentes. Whoever ends up winning, I'm okay with that, but I hope that moving forward the Latino population will be much more appreciated than we are now," said Fuentes.

We spoke to another first time voter who said it's a civic duty to vote.

19-year-old Nicholas Sandoval, Imperial resident and first time voter.

"Get out and vote, it's one of those things that can change the outcome of your country, no matter what people may say, just go out and vote," said Sandoval.

People waiting in line to get their ballot.

Volunteers preparing to deliver ballot boxes and protective screens to polling sites.

There are nearly 85,000 registered voters in Imperial County. Polling sites will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. until Election day.

For a full list of polling sites, plus local political coverage, visit our Decision 2020 page, and be sure to check out our 2020 Voter's Guide for candidate profiles and a full list of ballot propositions.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4:00 p.m. as we speak to the Imperial County Registrar of Voters of what to expect on Election Day.