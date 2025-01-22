Skip to Content
Immigration

Mexican Consulate in Calexico provides 24-hour help for migrants

By , ,
today at 5:44 AM
Published 5:56 AM

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mexican Consulate in Calexico is providing help to undocumented immigrants who are at risk of deportation.

The consulate says it has several programs in place for the migrants.

They're also operating a call center for anyone looking for immigration advice.

"This is a call center that's ready to receive the hundreds of calls, any moment. So don't hesitate to call. And we also always have, people on duty every day of the week," said María del Rocio Vazquez Alvarez with the Mexican Consulate in Calexico.

They are also operating mobile clinics in different parts of Imperial County where they believe undocumented immigrants are living, so they can at least have official documents if they're deported to Mexico.

Article Topic Follows: Immigration

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Carolina Garcia

Author Profile Photo

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content