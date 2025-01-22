Mexican Consulate in Calexico provides 24-hour help for migrants

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mexican Consulate in Calexico is providing help to undocumented immigrants who are at risk of deportation.

The consulate says it has several programs in place for the migrants.

They're also operating a call center for anyone looking for immigration advice.

"This is a call center that's ready to receive the hundreds of calls, any moment. So don't hesitate to call. And we also always have, people on duty every day of the week," said María del Rocio Vazquez Alvarez with the Mexican Consulate in Calexico.

They are also operating mobile clinics in different parts of Imperial County where they believe undocumented immigrants are living, so they can at least have official documents if they're deported to Mexico.