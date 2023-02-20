Migrants seek economic opportunity and safety in the United States

FOX 9's Adam Klepp spoke to a migrant at the border who says he hopes to go work as a carpenter in Boston

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - After midnight, while Yuma sleeps, the border comes alive.

Over 100 migrants illegally crossed the border early Sunday morning, but then gave themselves up to Border Patrol.

According to current U.S. Immigration law, even though this group of migrants illegally entered the country, they have a legal right to seek protection here from the countries they’re fleeing.

Once the migrants have crossed the border, and been briefly processed by agents in the field, they’re loaded onto buses and taken to Yuma Sector headquarters for further screening.

But one bus isn’t enough for this group, as more migrants line up waiting for the next one to take them into town.

Miguel Avilo

Like Miguel Avilo, from the Dominican Republic.

“We are here because god wants us to be. We came here for a better future for our children and our family, and to serve the United States well," Avilo said.

Avilo says he plans on going to Boston and hopes to find work there.

“My dreams are to come work here in the profession that I know. I am a carpenter and I do fine work,” Avilo said.

Stills from the Yuma border (02-19-23)

On Thursday, 15 Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee will be in Yuma holding a field hearing about the ongoing border crisis.

It is taking place at city hall and the public is invited.

The hearing starts at 2 p.m. and seating is available in the council chambers on a first come, first served basis.