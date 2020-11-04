Green card restrictions resume during appeal process

Immigration

Trump policy will stand during legal challenge

CHICAGO, Ill. (KYMA, KECY) - A Trump administration rule that denies green cards to immigrants who use public benefits is being enforced once again.

A federal court judge put a hold on the benefit ban last week, but on Tuesday the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals but on hold on that ruling. That means the immigration officials can continue to withhold a green card from anyone who accepts food stamps or other types of public assistance.

The controversial rule faces a lawsuit filed by migrant advocates in Chicago. In issuing his ruling last week, a federal judge said the protocol violates at least one federal law.