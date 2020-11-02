Judge strikes down Trump administration green card rule

Immigration

Federal court says regulation breaks the law

CHICAGO, Ill. (KYMA, KECY) - A federal judge in Chicago Monday struck down a Trump administration rule denying green cards to immigrants who use food stamps or other public benefits.

The decision applies nationwide. In making it, the judge said the rule violates the Administrative Procedure Act, among other things.

It's the latest twist in a complex legal battle over the rule. It comes shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a hold on the policy.

The ruling comes in response to a lawsuit filed by immigration rights advocates in Chicago.

The Trump administration has not yet commented on the decision.