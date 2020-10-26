Skip to Content
Immigration
Shelter in Mexicali closes amid pandemic

MEXICALI B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - One migrant shelter in Mexicali that housed about 150 refugees has now closed.

Altagracia Madueño, the founder of the Cobina Civil Association, ran three migrant shelters that housed about 245 refugees predominately from Central America. Now there’s two shelters housing all of them.

The shelters are still not receiving the same amount of donations they were prior to the pandemic and asylum cases are not moving along.

Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11 Gianella Ghiglino will speak to Madueño on what the future holds for the shelters.

Gianella Ghiglino

