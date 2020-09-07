Skip to Content
Published 12:24 pm

Migrant shelters struggle to keep lights on

migrant shelter

"We're barely making it, I've thought to myself which shelter can I close to keep the lights on for the other," said Madueño.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - 245 people are currently in the migrant shelters, are waiting and barely making it through the day.

Altagracia Madueño, the founder of the Cobina Civil Association, runs three migrant shelters. As the donations become scarce, and the demand for pandemic essentials increases, paying for simple things like rent and food has become more difficult.

Coming up on the Evening Edition, News 11, Gianella Ghiglino speaks to Altagracia on how the effects of the pandemic have impacted migrant life on the border.

Gianella Ghiglino

