HOME GROWN: Local research farm tests chemical products and crops

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona (U of A) Yuma Cooperative Extension (YCE) visited a local research farm that tests novel chemical products and crops.

RD4AG has a number of different experiments, trying to answer different questions to develop tomorrow's agriculture for farmers.

They are looking at things like soil changes, different varieties of lettuce and other locally grown crops.

Currently, the company is equipping their custom built research chemical sprayer with the appropriate types of nozzles they'll use.

They are driven by the understanding that their little piece of research is mission critical to the future of agriculture.