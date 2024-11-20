Skip to Content
Home Grown

HOME GROWN: Local research farm tests chemical products and crops

By ,
today at 6:54 AM
Published 7:18 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The University of Arizona (U of A) Yuma Cooperative Extension (YCE) visited a local research farm that tests novel chemical products and crops.

RD4AG has a number of different experiments, trying to answer different questions to develop tomorrow's agriculture for farmers.

They are looking at things like soil changes, different varieties of lettuce and other locally grown crops.

Currently, the company is equipping their custom built research chemical sprayer with the appropriate types of nozzles they'll use.

They are driven by the understanding that their little piece of research is mission critical to the future of agriculture.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

