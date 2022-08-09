Skip to Content
today at 10:39 AM
Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts

A plan is circulating among irrigation districts in Imperial Valley and Yuma to reduce Colorado River use by as much as 925,000 acre-feet.

This after federal officials demanded historic cuts in water use next year, on the order of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet.

One imperial valley grower says the Imperial Irrigation District holds more rights to Colorado River water than any other user in the basin. 

Imperial Irrigation District has claim to 2.6 million acre-feet for irrigation, nearly as much water from the Colorado River as the entire state of Arizona.

