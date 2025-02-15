Woman drops lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman has dropped her rape lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

The woman had accused them of raping her in 2000 when she was 13-years-old. Combs and Jay-Z denied any wrongdoing.

Her attorney wrote in a notice filed Friday, in federal court, that the civil lawsuit was "voluntarily dismissed with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled.

After the lawsuit was withdrawn, Jay-Z said the claim was false and hurt his family.

Lawyers for Combs say they were vindicated by the voluntary dismissal.