Crime

Woman drops lawsuit against Jay-Z and Diddy

today at 9:47 AM
Published 9:57 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A woman has dropped her rape lawsuit against Sean "Diddy" Combs and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter.

The woman had accused them of raping her in 2000 when she was 13-years-old. Combs and Jay-Z denied any wrongdoing.

Her attorney wrote in a notice filed Friday, in federal court, that the civil lawsuit was "voluntarily dismissed with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled.

After the lawsuit was withdrawn, Jay-Z said the claim was false and hurt his family.

Lawyers for Combs say they were vindicated by the voluntary dismissal.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

