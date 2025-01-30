Skip to Content
Woman sentenced for wrong-way fatal DUI crash in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The woman convicted of killing a man in a wrong-way DUI crash has been sentenced.

Kiara Gomez, 23, was sentenced to 10 and a half years.

Gomez previously pled guilty to one count of manslaughter, a class two felony, after she entered a plea agreement in November 2024, where she faces up to 10.5 years in prison.

The sentencing was initially pushed for a mitigation hearing a the request of Gomez's attorney.

We will have an update with an interview with the victim's family.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

