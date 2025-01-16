Skip to Content
Crime

Suspect formally charged after leaving serious crash on Avenue A

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of trying to leave the scene of a crash where a man was thrown out of his vehicle was charged in court Thursday.

29-year-old Antonio Serna of Yuma is facing five felony charges including aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and endangerment.

He is also facing a misdemeanor charge for driving under the influence.

The victim was flown from Onvida Health to Phoenix with serious injuries. He was still in stable condition as of Wednesday.

Serna's attorney requested that Serna be released from the county jail under pre-trial monitoring after mentioning that Serna needs to seek additional medical attention, but the judge did not issue a ruling on that.

