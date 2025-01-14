Skip to Content
Man arrested for extreme DUI after serious car crash on Avenue A

Published 3:44 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Police Department (YPD) provided an update on the crash that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries on Avenue A and 5th Street.

On January 13, at about 12:14 p.m., a crash between a 1992 Ford F250 and a Mazda 3 led to the driver of the truck being flown to a Phoenix hospital with serious injuries.

YPD says the driver of the Ford is now in stable condition and in the Phoenix hospital.

Shortly after the crash, the driver of the Mazda 3, identified to be a 29-year-old man, fled on foot but was found by officers. Police initially said speed and alcohol appear to be factors.

The driver of the Mazda was arrested for reckless driving, extreme DUI and possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.

Marcos Icahuate

Marcos Icahuate

