Vehicle vs. Home suspect formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 19-year-old Frank Montoya was formally charged with seven felony counts including endangerment and criminal damage.

He was arrested and booked earlier this week on "numerous misdemeanor and felony charges," which includes reckless driving, DUI-liquor/drugs/vapor, failure to stay on scene, endangerment, criminal damage and aggravated assault.

YPD says the arrest comes after the suspect was driving a Nissan Altima northbound in the area of S. 1st Avenue and E. 10th Street when the suspect lost control and crashed with "the southwest corner" of a house, which then drove through a "chain-link fence and entered an unoccupied bedroom of a second residence, coming to rest upside down."

From there, YPD said the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, but was later found at a commercial yard, located in the area of E. Wellington Street and was taken to Onvida Health for minor injuries.

Montoya has a bond of $50,000 and is set to appear again in court later this month.