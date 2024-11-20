YPD arrest man who crashed into a home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) has provided an update on the crash from October 23.

YPD said a 19-year-old man was arrested and booked on "numerous misdemeanor and felony charges," which includes reckless driving, DUI-liquor/drugs/vapor, failure to stay on scene, endangerment, criminal damage and aggravated assault.

YPD says the arrest comes after the suspect was driving a Nissan Altima northbound in the area of S. 1st Avenue and E. 10th Street when the suspect lost control and crashed with "the southwest corner" of a house, which then drove through a "chain-link fence and entered an unoccupied bedroom of a second residence, coming to rest upside down."

From there, YPD said the suspect got out of the vehicle and fled the scene, but was later found at a commercial yard, located in the area of E. Wellington Street and was taken to Onvida Health for minor injuries.

YPD said speed and alcohol appeared to have factored in the crash at that time.