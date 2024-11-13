Aggravated assault suspect formally charged

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The suspect involved from an incident over the weekend appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Cesar Martin Ponce of Yuma, has been formally charged with one count of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault alleging use of a shotgun and three counts of endangerment. However, the attempted murder charge was dropped.

Ponce was arrested early Sunday morning when the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) received reports of a man being shot.

According to YCSO, they learned that both Ponce and the victim "were in a verbal altercation during a gathering.

While both men left the scene, YCSO says Ponce returned with a shotgun and fired at least one round toward the house where the victim was located, and the victim was struck with multiple birdshot pellets and the suspect fled the scene.

Once YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau took over the investigation, YCSO says they, with the help of the Yuma Police Department (YPD), quickly located and arrested the suspect who was then booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

YCSO further says the victim was taken to Onvida Health, but was later taken to a Phoenix area hospital "due to serious injuries."

The suspect is being held on a cash bond of $1 million, according to Yuma County records. However, Ponce's attorney asked the judge to reduce the bond to a secure bond of $50,000.

In response, the judge said they can revisit the bond at the next hearing, scheduled for next Wednesday.