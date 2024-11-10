Skip to Content
Yuma man arrested for attempted homicide

today at 7:42 PM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested a man in connection to an attempted homicide that happened early Sunday morning.

In a press release, the incident happened in the area of South 45th Avenue and West 3rd Street, at around 4:15am, when YCSO received a report of a man being shot.

Upon arrival, YCSO says deputies learned that two men "were in a verbal altercation during a gathering."

According to YCSO, both men left the scene, but one of the men returned with a shotgun and fired at least one round toward the house where the other man was located, and the man was struck with multiple birdshot pellets and the suspect fled the scene.

Once YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau took over the investigation, YCSO says they, with the help of the Yuma Police Department (YPD), quickly located and arrested the suspect, a 28-year-old Yuma man, who was then booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

YCSO further says the victim was taken to Onvida Health, but was later taken to a Phoenix area hospital "due to serious injuries."

The investigation is ongoing.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Zackary Moran-Norris

Zackary Moran-Norris joined KYMA in July 2023 as a weekend reporter. Send him your story ideas to zackary.moran-norris@kecytv.com.

