Suspect in attempted murder facing two felony counts

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County records show the suspect, a 28-year-old Yuma man, is facing two felonies, including attempted first degree murder.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) arrested the man early Sunday morning after receiving reports of a man being shot.

From there, YCSO learned that both the suspect and the victim "were in a verbal altercation during a gathering.

While both men left the scene, YCSO says the suspect returned with a shotgun and fired at least one round toward the house where the victim was located, and the victim was struck with multiple birdshot pellets and the suspect fled the scene.

Once YCSO's Criminal Investigations Bureau took over the investigation, YCSO says they, with the help of the Yuma Police Department (YPD), quickly located and arrested the suspect who was then booked into the Yuma County Detention Center for attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

YCSO further says the victim was taken to Onvida Health, but was later flown to a Phoenix area hospital "due to serious injuries."

The suspect is being held on a cash bond of $1 million, according to Yuma County records.