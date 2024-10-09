Two felons among 13 people apprehended last week to be prosecuted

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Border Patrol say agents discovered two felons among 13 people apprehended in Yuma in broad daylight.

61-year-old Jose Garcia and 55-year-old Jose Gaspar of Mexico were among the 13 men and women apprehended by Border Patrol last Wednesday afternoon.

It happened on 32nd Street and Avenue 3E.

Both men will be prosecuted for re-entry after removal. Gaspar will be turned over to Texas authorities following the conclusion of his case as he has an extraditable warrant.

The driver is also set to be prosecuted for smuggling.