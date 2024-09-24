Man accused of attacking security guard turns himself in

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The man accused of physically attacking a security guard last week in Calexico is now behind bars, and the Calexico Police Department (CPD) share how the suspect was found.

While the condition of the security guard is not known, the suspect turned himself in and confessed to the attack.

"He said he saw himself on the internet and believed he was wanted by police," said Acting Lieutenant Sean Acuna.

CPD says the 32-year-old man walked into the police station this past weekend and confessed to the beating the security guard.

It happened last Monday when the guard noticed several people drinking alcohol. Police say the man said he had been drinking alcohol that day and lost control.

"He came to the police department and wanted to clear things up. He essentially told officers that he lost control of his emotions," Acuna shared.

In the video, the attacker pulls the security guard to the ground and starts hitting him. CPD says the case would have been difficult to solve without the surveillance video.

"The follow up that was conducted was obtaining surveillance footage of the incident, which officers did an outstanding job in doing and, you know, that is what prompted him, you know, see himself on the internet and turn himself in," Acuna added.

The suspect is being held at the Imperial County Jail on a $5,000 bond. He's being charged with assault with a deadly weapon.