Security guard physically attacked in Calexico

CALEXICO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- Law enforcement is looking for at least one person who physically attacked a security guard in Calexico.

In the video a man seen pulling a security guard to the ground. Then he starts punching him, then he kicks his face and his head multiple times.

“The security guard was contacted and had persevered injuries to face...to his right eye and to the jaw area he essentially said that he confronted a person that appeared to be unhoused that was drinking and told him that he was not allowed to be drinking on the premises that angered this individual," said acting Lt. Sean Acuña.

Calexico police says another individual tried to pull the suspect away from the victim but was unsuccessful.



The security guard was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.

Police say the suspect is about six feet tall and thin.



He was riding a green bike. If you have any information call Calexico police.