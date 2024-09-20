Skip to Content
Imperial County

Security guard physically attacked in Calexico

By
today at 11:38 AM
Published 11:30 AM

CALEXICO.Calif(KYMA,KECY)- Law enforcement is looking for at least one person who physically attacked a security guard in Calexico.

In the video a man seen pulling a security guard to the ground. Then he starts punching him, then he kicks his face and his head multiple times.

“The security guard was contacted and had persevered injuries to face...to his right eye and to the jaw area he essentially said that he confronted a person that appeared to be unhoused that was drinking and told him that he was not allowed to be drinking on the premises that angered this individual," said acting Lt. Sean Acuña.

Calexico police says another individual tried to pull the suspect away from the victim but was unsuccessful.

The security guard was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known at this time.
Police say the suspect is about six feet tall and thin.

He was riding a green bike. If you have any information call Calexico police.

Article Topic Follows: Imperial County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Karina Bazarte

Karina Bazarte joined the KYMA team as a reporter in September 2022.
Reach out to Karina with story ideas and tips at: karina.bazarte@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content