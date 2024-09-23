Skip to Content
Crime

Latest details on the officer-involved shooting that left one person dead

today at 7:18 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One person was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting Friday evening in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department (YPD) said they received a report at around 6:30pm about a "physical domestic disturbance" in the area of S. Ragen Drive and E. 30th Place.

YPD says the suspect, a 34-year-old man, left with a minor and "barricaded himself in a residence" in the area of S. Desert Air Boulevard and East County 11th Street.

YPD also says the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) assisted them in locating the suspect "and a perimeter was set up," prompting the Special Enforcement Team to be called out to the area and "officers attempted to call the suspect out" of the residence.

Then, YPD says the suspect opened fire while officers were attempting to negotiate with the suspect.

Eventually, YPD says officers fired their weapons and shot the suspect down. After that, YPD says officers "immediately provided emergency aid to the suspect," but the suspect later died from his injuries after being taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC).

While no injuries to the officers and other community members have been reported, YPD says, "The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on modified duty" and the Yuma Regional Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

News 11's Valeria Rodriguez will have the full report later this evening.

