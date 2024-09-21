Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma Police Department (YPD) says a suspect is dead after officers shot him following a domestic disturbance.

In a press release, YPD received a report at around 6:30pm Friday about a "physical domestic disturbance" in the area of S. Ragen Drive and E. 30th Place.

YPD says the suspect, a 34-year-old man, then left, with a child, and "barricaded himself in a residence" in the area of S. Desert Air Boulevard and East County 11th Street.

YPD also says the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) assisted them in locating the suspect "and a perimeter was set up," prompting the Special Enforcement Team to be called out to the area and "officers attempted to call the suspect out" of the residence.

Then, YPD says the suspect opened fire while officers were attempted to negotiate with the suspect.

Eventually, YPD says officers fired their weapons and shot the suspect down. After that, YPD says officers "immediately provided emergency aid to the suspect," but after he was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YCSO), "the suspect succumbed to his injuries."

While no injuries to the officers and other community members have been reported, YPD says, "The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on modified duty" and the Yuma Regional Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, call YPD at (928) 373-4700 or 78-CRIME, at (928) 782-7463, to remain anonymous.