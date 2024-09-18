Skip to Content
Yuma man accused of child sexual abuse rejects state’s plea offer

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
today at 5:50 AM
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma man accused of child sexual abuse rejected the state's plea offer in court and will now be heading to trial.

47-year-old Randall Medders is being charged with five counts of child molestation, five counts of child abuse and ten counts of aggravated assault with sexual motivation.

In court Tuesday, Medders rejected the state's plea offer which would have sent him to prison for 17 years, put him on lifetime probation and have him register as a sex offender.

After he rejected the offer, the state immediately rescinded the offer and his attorney requested trial dates be set.

His trial is tentatively set for August 2025. Medders will be back for a status hearing on November 19. 

