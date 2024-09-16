Yuma man to be sentenced in the shooting deaths of two men

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local man will be sentenced on Monday in the shooting deaths of two men in front of the Alement Bar back in January of 2023.

49-year-old Guadalupe Pelayo was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder during his five-day trial back in July of this year.

He was convicted of killing 41-year-old Francisco Lopez and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete after shooting them multiple times in different parts of their bodies.

His sentencing will take place later Monday morning, and he is expected to face life in prison.