Two witnesses testify in double murder case

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
Published 11:52 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two witnesses took the stand in the case of a man accused of double murder outside a local bar.

Guadalupe Pelayo is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Francisco Lopez and 35-year-old Luis Navarrete.

The murders took place outside the Alement Bar in Downtown Yuma in the early morning hours of January 30, 2023.

Previous testimony was heard from the suspect's wife who was there when the shooting happened.

A medical examiner also took the stand to explain how many gunshot wounds the victims had.

This story will be updated as we receive more on what the witnesses said at court.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Valeria Rodriguez

Valeria Rodriguez joined the KYMA team as a multimedia journalist in June 2023.
If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at valeria.rodriguez@kecytv.com.

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

