Suspect in the murder of two UCCS students appears in court

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - The man accused of shooting and killing two people in their University of Colorado-Colorado Springs (UCCS) dorm is back in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

According to NBC News, the hearing will see "more evidence in the case presented by prosecutors," which the judge will determine if "there's enough evidence to move forward to trial."

In addition, NBC News says Tuesday's court appearance comes after "a two-part competency evaluation," which the judge ruled that the suspect, Nicholas Jordan, was competent to stand trial.

Jordan is accused of killing two people in a UCCS dorm in February of this year after reports say Jordan allegedly threatened to kill one of the victims "in a previous argument over taking out the trash."

One of the victim's friends, Anthony Scornavacco, said he hopes justice will be served adding, "I'm sure that will be served on behalf of Samuel Knopp and Celie Montgomery's families, but you know at the end of the day, he took two lives away from the Colorado Springs community families."

To watch the livestream of the preliminary hearing, see attached video.