Robert Telles, former elected county official, found guilty

By , ,
today at 1:11 PM
Published 1:24 PM

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) -A Las Vegas jury has returned a guilty verdict in the high profile trial of a former elected county official charged with killing a prominent investigative journalist who wrote articles criticial of his leadership in office.

The jury deliberated for more than ten hours following closing arguments on Monday, capping off a two-week trial.

Robert Telles, a former Clark County Public Administrator, was convicted in the 2022 stabbing death of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, outside his home.

Telles, charged with open murder with a deadly weapon, appeared somber as he awaited the verdict. As it was read, he bowed and shook his head.

Telles had pleaded not guilty to the murder charge. He faces a possible life sentence.

The case will now move immediately into the penalty phase, which is set to begin later Wednesday. To watch the livestream of the sentencing, see attached video.

