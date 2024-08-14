Nevada journalist murder trial underway, prosecution and defense make opening statements

LAS VEGAS (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Opening statements are underway Wednesday in the trial of a former politician accused of killing a Las Vegas investigative reporter.

Just before 10:45am Mountain, Robert Telles, flanked by his attorneys, entered the courtroom.

Prosecutors were in the courtroom, and the jury was sworn in. The indictment was read aloud to the jury, and Judge Michelle Leavitt reminded the jury that Telles pleaded not guilty and that he is presumed innocent.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Pam Weckerly began opening statements, saying neighbors were worried about Jeff German, as communications to the late investigative journalist went unanswered until he was found dead on Sept. 9, 2022, decomposing with his phone in his pocket. She went on to say that no forced entry was found when his body was found in front of his home.

A jury was selected Tuesday after hours of questioning from prosecutors and defense attorneys. The 12-person panel, including the alternates, consists of seven men and seven women, who will decide the fate of former Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles.

On Monday, documents from several electronic devices possessed by German while working as an investigative reporter were handed over to lawyers in the trial.

That data was the source of consternation leading up to the trial, as Review-Journal officials were responsible for stripping those documents of privileged information shielded by the First Amendment.

Although that process started in May, it was not completed until Monday.