Young man dies in Phoenix area hospital after suspect turns himself in

Published 4:27 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The victim of a shooting died in a Phoenix area hospital a few days after a suspect turned himself in, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

19-year-old Eduardo Dominguez died Monday, August 16, 2024, says YPD.

YPD says officers responded to a call of a man possibly shot in a desert area around South Avenue 8 1/2 E at about 5:09 p.m. on August 13.

The victim was found with gunshot wounds and later flown to a Phoenix area hospital where he died..

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

