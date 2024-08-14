Man turns himself in after shooting on South Avenue 8 1/2 E

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young man turned himself following a shooting in the area of South Avenue 8 1/2 E, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers responded to a call of a man possibly shot in a desert area around South Avenue 8 1/2 E at about 5:09 p.m. on August 13.

A 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old suspect turned himself in and was booked for multiple felony offenses. YPD says the two men knew each other.

The victim was flown to a Phoenix area hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has any information on this case, YPD encourages to call them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.