Man turns himself in after shooting on South Avenue 8 1/2 E
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young man turned himself following a shooting in the area of South Avenue 8 1/2 E, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).
YPD says officers responded to a call of a man possibly shot in a desert area around South Avenue 8 1/2 E at about 5:09 p.m. on August 13.
A 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.
The 18-year-old suspect turned himself in and was booked for multiple felony offenses. YPD says the two men knew each other.
The victim was flown to a Phoenix area hospital in critical condition.
If anyone has any information on this case, YPD encourages to call them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.