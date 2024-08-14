Skip to Content
Breaking News

Man turns himself in after shooting on South Avenue 8 1/2 E

Google Maps
By , ,
Published 10:38 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young man turned himself following a shooting in the area of South Avenue 8 1/2 E, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD).

YPD says officers responded to a call of a man possibly shot in a desert area around South Avenue 8 1/2 E at about 5:09 p.m. on August 13.

A 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old suspect turned himself in and was booked for multiple felony offenses. YPD says the two men knew each other.

The victim was flown to a Phoenix area hospital in critical condition.

If anyone has any information on this case, YPD encourages to call them at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.

Article Topic Follows: Breaking News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Marcos Icahuate

Reach out to Marcos with your story ideas at marcos.icahuate@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Samuel Kirk

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content