Crime

Trial dates rescheduled in the murder case of a teenage boy

Yuma County Sheriff's Office
Published 1:51 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Trial dates have been rescheduled in the murder case of a 15-year-old Yuma boy so that both defendants can be tried together.

Twin brothers David and Adrian Perez-Arzola have been charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, along with aggravated assault in the murder of a teen back in May of 2022.

Trial dates were already set for one of the brothers expected to begin in January.

Attorneys for the 25-year-old suspects asked the court today to be tried together.

The state had no objection to the request.

The judge set trial dates for both men to begin next June.

The trial is expected to last five weeks.

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

