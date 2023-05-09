New DNA evidence discovered in twins murder case
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The attorney for one of the two twin brothers charged in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old Yuma boy is revaluating his defense after new DNA evidence has come to light in the case.
23-year-old Adrian Perez-Arzola, along with his twin brother David, is charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, along with aggravated assault in the killing of a 15-year-old boy back in May 2022.
His defense is looking towards having an expert review the new DNA evidence before setting trial dates.
Perez-Arzola will be back in court in July.
His brother, David, will have his next court appearance on May 23.