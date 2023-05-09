Skip to Content
Crime
By
today at 3:50 PM
Published 3:59 PM

New DNA evidence discovered in twins murder case

YCSO

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The attorney for one of the two twin brothers charged in connection to the murder of a 15-year-old Yuma boy is revaluating his defense after new DNA evidence has come to light in the case.

23-year-old Adrian Perez-Arzola, along with his twin brother David, is charged with pre-meditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, along with aggravated assault in the killing of a 15-year-old boy back in May 2022.

His defense is looking towards having an expert review the new DNA evidence before setting trial dates.

Perez-Arzola will be back in court in July.

His brother, David, will have his next court appearance on May 23.

Article Topic Follows: Crime

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content