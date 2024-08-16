Man accused of aggravated assault is back in court

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A young man that turned himself following a shooting in the area of South Avenue 8 1/2 E, according to Yuma Police Department (YPD) returns to court to see if he will be formally charged.

The 18-year-old suspect is facing four felony counts including two aggravated assault charges.

YPD says officers responded to a call of a man possibly shot in a desert area around South Avenue 8 1/2 E at about 5:09 p.m. on August 13. A 19-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds and was flown o a Phoenix area hospital in critical condition.