Murder suspect in Somerton barber case still awaiting plea offer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The accused getaway driver in the murder case of a Somerton barber is still awaiting a plea offer from the state, according to his defense attorney.

27-year-old Johnny Albert Valenzuela had initially agreed to testify against Gregoria and Joshua Cota, the two other suspects involved in this case tied to the murder of 27-year-old Leo Melendez.

However, his attorney addressed Judge Roger Nelson that a plea offer has not been formalized as the state is still waiting on victim notification.

Valenzuela will be back in court in one week.