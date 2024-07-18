Skip to Content
Medical Examiner testifies in Double Murder Case

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first week of the trial for the Yuma man accused of murdering two others outside of a local downtown bar just wrapped up.

On Thursday, the medical examiner who performed autopsies on both of the victims took the stand. 

Pinal County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. John Hu shared with jurors how many gunshots wounds each victim had, explaining one by one in detail.

35-year-old Luis Navarrete sustained seven gunshot wounds and 35-year-old Francisco Lopez had three. Both victims had injuries in their brain.

Yuma Police say the murders happened in the early hours of January 30 of last year.

