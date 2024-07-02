Prosecutors in Trump hush money trial won’t oppose sentencing delay

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Prosecutors in the Trump hush money case say they do not oppose delaying the former president's sentencing.

Trump was convicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records and scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

His attorneys sent a pre-motion letter to Judge Juan Merchan on Monday requesting to delay sentencing after the Supreme Court's immunity ruling.

On Tuesday, prosecutors in the Manhattan D.A.'s Office said the argument was without merit, but that they do not oppose the request.

However, they have asked Trump's legal team to file the request to adjourn the sentencing hearing by July 24, two weeks after the original requested deadline.