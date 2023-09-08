Circle K robbery suspect formally charged

A 23-year-old man robbed one Circle K store and attempted to rob two other Circle K stores

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The man tied to three Circle K robberies last month has now been charged.

23-year-old Joseph Theobald was formally charged with three counts of armed robbery Friday afternoon.

Theobald was arrested on Tuesday after he was located during a traffic stop.

He’s being accused of robbing three different Circle K stores in late August.

Police say he stole an undisclosed amount of cash from Circle K located on Avenue A near 21st Street.

The following two happened on Fourth Avenue near 7th Street and Avenue B near 24th Street where he was unsuccessful and walked away empty-handed.

His current bail continues to be $150,000.

“But I just know that there were no weapons, he’s being charged with armed and it wasn’t,” said Tammy Fleming, mother of Theobald.

His next court date is September 15 for a preliminary hearing.

If convicted, the 23-year-old will face mandatory prison time.