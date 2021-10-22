Skip to Content
today at 2:32 PM
Published 2:28 PM

Yuma County Sheriff to present valor award to former Marine

News 11

James Kilcer to receive commendation for foiling Foothills robbery

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former U.S. Marine who foiled a robbery at a Foothills Chevron station will be officially recognized for his bravery.

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot announced Friday he'll award James Kilcer the YCSO Citizen's Valor Award next Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office says a number of other organizations will recognize Kilcer as well.

Kilcer was in the Chevron minimart on Fortuna Road when a man in a mask tried to rob it. The former Marine knocked one suspect to the ground, and detained him until deputies could arrive. Two other suspects got away.

The ceremony will be held the morning of Tuesday, October 26th in front of the YCSO main office. News 11, 13 On Your Side, and KYMA.com will be there to provide continuing coverage of this hometown hero's story.

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940’s, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

