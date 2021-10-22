Yuma County Sheriff to present valor award to former Marine

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The former U.S. Marine who foiled a robbery at a Foothills Chevron station will be officially recognized for his bravery.

Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot announced Friday he'll award James Kilcer the YCSO Citizen's Valor Award next Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office says a number of other organizations will recognize Kilcer as well.

Kilcer was in the Chevron minimart on Fortuna Road when a man in a mask tried to rob it. The former Marine knocked one suspect to the ground, and detained him until deputies could arrive. Two other suspects got away.

The ceremony will be held the morning of Tuesday, October 26th in front of the YCSO main office. News 11, 13 On Your Side, and KYMA.com will be there to provide continuing coverage of this hometown hero's story.