Two meth busts, one involving stolen vehicle

Crime

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Three men are in custody following two separate drug busts, one involves a stolen vehicle.

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than 30 pounds of meth in a stolen vehicle on Highway 111 Wednesday.

Border patrol agents say a Toyota Four Runner was sent to secondary inspection after being informed the car was possibly stolen.

A K-9 flagged the vehicle and they found 31 packages of meth in a spare tire totaling to more than $70,000.

Two U.S. citizens were arrested.

A second incident involved a vehicle sent to secondary inspection at the Highway 86 checkpoint Wednesday.

A K-9 alerted agents whom then discovered more than $50,000 worth of meth disguised in battery booster boxes.

One U.S. Citizen was arrested.