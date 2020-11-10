El Centro police search for suspects in deadly weekend shooting
Detectives looking for a pickup truck possibly involved in the murder
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) is searching for the suspect, or suspects, connected to a deadly weekend shooting.
ECPD says someone shot and killed 37-year-old Raymond Raul Velarde, of Imperial, Friday night in the vicinity of Oak Street and Villa Avenue.
Investigators believe the driver of a gold, or tan, Chevrolet, or GMC pickup truck may be involved. They say this is the truck they're looking for:
Police ask for the public's help locating the truck and identifying its driver. They warn, the driver and occupants should be considered armed and dangerous. Officers advise the public not to approach the vehicle or its occupants, but urges them to call police instead.
If anyone has information regarding this investigation, please call El Centro Police Department Investigation Bureau, Detective Adrian Chilpa, at (760) 335-4662 or (760) 337-4502.
