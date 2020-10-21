Search for Foothills burglary suspect ends in arrest

Crime

YCSO also takes accused accomplice into custody

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A burglary suspect and his accused accomplice are behind bars just one day after the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) asked the public for its help tracking down the pair.

Deputies took 25-year-old Shawn Tavender and a woman into custody this morning in the 12000 block of E. 34th Place. They say Tavender and the woman burglarized a Foothills business early Monday morning, stealing a number of tools from vehicles in a locked yard.

Per editorial policy, KYMA.com will not identify the accused accomplice until after she has been formally charged with a crime.

Tavender now faces two counts of burglary, two counts of theft, two counts of criminal trespass, one count of criminal damage, one count of unlawful flight from law enforcement, and a misdemeanor warrant for default in payment.

The woman arrested faces one count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Deputies have booked both into the Yuma County Detention Center.