Man facing multiple charges after ramming into two YPD units

Crime

Police spotted the suspect who had a active warrant

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A 33-year-old man who officers say struck two Yuma Police Department (YPD) vehicles last night at the Jack in the Box on 16th Street near 3rd Avenue faced a judge for the first time Thursday night.

Vicente Enriquez is facing several charges including, two counts of aggravated assault against an officer, unlawful flight from a police vehicle, and two counts of criminal damage.

After officers attempted to stop him at the fast-food restaurant parking lot, around 10 Wednesday night, he immediately drove his vehicle in reverse, allegedly ramming a police vehicle.

[RELATED: YPD: Suspect accused of hitting two police vehicles before arrest]

Enriquez wasn't finished after that, police say he then drove forward, striking a second police vehicle. Officers were in both units.

When Enriquez tried to flee the scene, his vehicle hit a curb, causing it to become disabled.

The suspect fled on foot but, police later caught up and detained him.

None of the officers involved were injured.

I spoke to Pst. Ashley McCleney with YPD, she says Enriquez had an outstanding arrest warrant.

“The officers were patrolling the area in recognized him from a previous arrest warrant. So they attempted to contact him in the drive-thru parking lot. So that's when the incident began.”

At this time, YPD would not release why he had a warrant out for his arrest.

Enriquez is currently in custody and held on a 65,000 dollar bond.

Coming up tonight at 10 on CBS 13 - Reporter Cody Lee will have more on the suspect's prior run-ins with law enforcement.